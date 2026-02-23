A retired Army officer was assaulted in a Gurugram road rage incident. He was hospitalized but later discharged. Gurugram Police registered an FIR and have arrested five individuals in connection with the assault. The case is under investigation.

Retired Army Officer Assaulted in Road Rage

A road rage incident involving a retired Indian Army officer was reported in Gurugram on the night of Saturday, February 21, when the officer was returning alone from a hospital after attending to a family medical emergency. Following a minor traffic collision between two vehicles, the officer was allegedly assaulted by occupants of the other car, resulting in injuries and damage to his vehicle, according to the Indian Army sources

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He was subsequently admitted to the hospital in Gurugram, where he underwent medical treatment. After the incident came to notice, local military authorities contacted the Gurugram Police to facilitate coordination and follow-up in the matter.

Police Arrest Five Suspects

"An FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector-50, Gurugram, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting swiftly, Gurugram Police have arrested five individuals in the case. The veteran officer has since been discharged from the hospital and has returned to his residence," the sources stated. The case remains under investigation in accordance with established legal procedures. (ANI)