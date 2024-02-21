Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress turmoil in Raebareli as key leaders resign over party's absence at Ram Mandir ceremony: Reports

    The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' a precursor to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' is a strategic campaign covering 6,700 km through 15 states, aiming to make an impact ahead of the looming Lok Sabha polls.

    Congress turmoil in Raebareli as key leaders resign over party's absence at Ram Mandir ceremony
    As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra progresses through Uttar Pradesh, a wave of discontent is sweeping through the Congress party's stronghold of Raebareli, with key leaders allegedly tendering their resignations. The frustration stems from the Congress's decision to skip the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    The symbolism of resignation from prominent Congress leaders in Raebareli is reportedly seen as a clear sign that the Nehru-Gandhi family anticipates an impending defeat in the region. Sonia Gandhi has strategically filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signaling a shift away from her traditional stronghold.

    During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli, black flags were reportedly shown on Tuesday, underscoring the growing discontent. A video captured two individuals waving black flags from a terrace as the yatra passed by amid sirens.

    The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Tuesday commenced from Fursantganj in Amethi district and proceeded towards Raebareli and Lucknow. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated that the yatra was paused for the day and would resume from Fursatganj, followed by a public rally in Raebareli and onward to Lucknow.

