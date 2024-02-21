Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tear gas shells fired again at Shambhu border as farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march; WATCH viral video

    Issuing a stern warning, the Haryana police cautioned owners of earthmover machines and bulldozers involved in the protest, stating that they could face criminal liability. The police emphasized that these machines might be used to pose a threat to security forces, constituting a non-bailable offense.

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Tear gas shells fired at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border again (WATCH) AJR
    In a renewed standoff at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, the Haryana police resorted to firing tear gas shells on protesting farmers demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee from the government. The farmers, equipped with gas masks, bulldozers, and heavy machinery, continue their agitation despite previous clashes with security forces.

    Following the earlier confrontation where police used barricades and tear gas, farmers returned with modified JCB machines, bulldozers, and makeshift gas masks. The government, in anticipation, fortified the area with concrete-reinforced boulders, loaded buses, trucks, and shipping containers to thwart the farmers' attempt to enter the national capital.

    Farmers' leader Sarwan Singh Pandher affirmed their commitment to a peaceful 'Delhi Chalo' march, asserting that the government would be accountable for any violence. He emphasized that despite the government's actions, they would persist in moving forward peacefully.

    Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court criticized the farmers camping at the Shambhu border, emphasizing that tractor-trolleys cannot be used on highways as per the Motor Vehicle Act. The court stressed the need for adherence to constitutional duties alongside rights, highlighting the farmers' use of tractor-trolleys in their journey from Amritsar to Delhi.

