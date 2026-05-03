Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed confidence that his party will win the Haryana municipal elections. He slammed the BJP for massive scams, like the Panchkula fraud case, and said its biggest accomplishment was carving out colonies.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday emphasised that Congress will perform exceptionally well in the municipal corporation elections. He further highlighted that Haryanais are facing several issues, including massive scams such as the Municipal Corporation Panchkula fraud case. He criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the biggest accomplishment of the BJP's MLAs has been to carve out colonies.

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Hooda Slams BJP Over Scams, Mismanagement

"We are fully confident that the Congress party will perform well in the municipal corporation elections. It's not just the corporations, but also the council elections, and the Congress will perform well in those, too. There are many such issues that are troubling the urban citizens of Haryana. There are massive scams. The biggest scam has come to light right in Panchkula. It is the leaders associated with the BJP who have orchestrated these widespread scams. In urbanisation, the biggest accomplishment of the BJP's MLAs has been to carve out colonies. The High Court has also commented on this. Today, every city is a victim of mismanagement. We are contesting the elections on all these issues. We are receiving support from the people, and we are confident that the Congress will perform well," he said.

Haryana Municipal Polls Schedule

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the General Elections to fill the seats of Mayors and Members of all the wards of Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat will take place on May 10 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 at 8:00 am by the concerned Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)