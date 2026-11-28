Congress MP Imran Masood announced the party's UP assembly election campaign will launch on December 10 in Saharanpur. He also dismissed tensions regarding seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party, calling for seriousness in the alliance.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said that the party is likely to launch its campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Saharanpur on December 10, expressing confidence that the programme would mark the beginning of its election campaign in the state. Speaking about the party's preparations for the Assembly elections, Masood told ANI, "It is almost certain that we will kick off our campaign from Saharanpur on 10th December."

On the question of seat-sharing arrangements with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress MP said that the matter would be resolved through discussions between the two parties. "Seat-sharing will be sorted out once we sit down to discuss it. I have already conveyed what I needed to say to the leadership. I am speaking on behalf of the party," he said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks and the portrayal of his position in the political discourse, Masood said there had been an unnecessary attempt to project him negatively. "There was an unnecessary attempt to paint me as a 'villain,' but that is not the case," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Masood expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions.

Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement after alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any particular constituency. "We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI.

He further said the announcement of seats that Congress had not even demanded was not conducive to building an alliance, stressing that seriousness was essential for the partnership to work. "So if this is the way, then this is not a good way for the alliance. And for the alliance to be serious... to form an alliance, seriousness is needed. So this is not seriousness," he said. (ANI)