BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the TVK government for its poor performance within six months, citing Supreme Court reprimands, law and order issues, and the mishandling of sexual assault and missing person cases in Tamil Nadu.

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday criticised the Vijay-led TVK government, alleging that it had been embroiled in a series of controversies within six months of assuming office, including the arrest of an MLA, criticism from the Supreme Court and questions over its ability to maintain law and order in the state. Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi Airport, Tamilisai said she would visit Thiruparankundram to witness the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam and expressed happiness over the participation of devotees in the event. "I am going to Thiruparankundram this afternoon with great happiness to witness lakhs of devotees lighting the Karthigai Deepam. The Supreme Court strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government yesterday. Within six months of assuming office, the TVK government has faced the arrest of an MLA, severe criticism from the Supreme Court and questions over its ability to maintain law and order," she said.

She further alleged that the TVK government had attracted attention across the country and internationally over its handling of the issue, accusing it of violating the Supreme Court's order concerning the lighting of the traditional lamp. "The very Deepam that the government attempted to prevent is now being broadcast across the world. The blessings of Lord Murugan are reaching people across India and the world. The power of Lord Murugan is immense, and the exercise of administrative authority to prevent the lighting of the lamp deserves condemnation," she said.

Referring to the remarks made by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who reportedly questioned the attempt to light the lamp because of the presence of a dargah, Tamilisai said that devotees of Lord Murugan and those visiting the dargah had coexisted peacefully. "There is no such issue. People have been worshipping at both places together, and we have always maintained harmony. The atmosphere has been celebratory since yesterday," she added.

Criticising TVK leader Vijay, she said that his earlier visit to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple and his public display of carrying a Vel had helped create an image that he was equally respectful towards all religions. However, she alleged that recent developments had damaged that image. She also criticised the TVK government's handling of sexual assault allegations involving party functionaries, referring to the arrest of Arul Vignesh. She alleged that the party's earlier claims of taking a firm stand against sexual offences had lost credibility following the developments.

On the issue of delimitation and women's representation, Tamilisai said that all political parties should support the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women. She said the measure would provide greater representation to women in legislative bodies and expressed hope that the delimitation proposal would be passed. Raising concerns over the missing girl from Gingee, she questioned the government's efficiency in handling the case. "It took so long to trace an MLA. How will they trace the missing girl from Gingee? There are allegations that the MLA had sent inappropriate SMS messages, yet it took five months to identify the alleged wrongdoing. It is deeply concerning. The girl must be traced safely, without any harm coming to her. This case is another example of the government's poor functioning," she said.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post invoking Lord Murugan, she said that his message, "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara," was resonating across the country. She also said that the BJP had sought to dispel allegations that it was engaged in divisive, communal or religious politics and had demonstrated that it stood for the welfare of the people. Tamilisai further expressed concern over increasing caste-based discrimination and murders in southern Tamil Nadu, particularly incidents reported in schools. She also pointed out that police personnel were being attacked and urged the Vijay-led government to pay attention to these issues and strengthen law and order. When asked whether the Thiruvannamalai issue had been deliberately created to project a political contest between the TVK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, she rejected the suggestion, saying that the issue was about Murugan devotees and others, rather than political parties. (ANI)