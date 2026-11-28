Supreme Court-appointed receivers have arrived in Madurai to oversee the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill, following the court's direction amid a dispute over the ritual.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed receivers, retired Madras High Court judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, arrived at Madurai Airport on Saturday ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, following the Supreme Court's directions. The Supreme Court has appointed the two retired High Court judges as receivers to take over the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the airport, Justice S Vaidyanathan said that he would first examine the Supreme Court's order before taking further steps to implement its directions. "We have just received the order copy. Let me read it first to know what has been said, and I will implement it as per the order given. Other than that, I can't comment," he said.

Madurai Police Commissioner Rajendran, Kovil Batters Raja Battar and Swaminatha Batter, along with other temple batters and officials from various departments, held a meeting with retired judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban at Residency Hotel near Madurai Airport. The meeting was held ahead of the scheduled lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill later this evening.

Meanwhile, devotees in Madurai welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to light the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Several devotees visiting the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple expressed happiness over the development and welcomed the deployment of central forces, saying they hoped the lamp would be lit peacefully. A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court for its order and said people of Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The development comes as CRPF personnel reached Thiruparankundram Hill to take security control of the hill and the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple ahead of the scheduled lamp-lighting ceremony. The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. The Supreme Court bench had found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance.

Earlier, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on November 24. The Court had clarified that its direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights over the site. The Deepathoon is located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill, which has been at the centre of the dispute. Earlier on November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting the one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon. (ANI)