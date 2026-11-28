Delhi Police busted an inter-state e-cigarette racket, arresting three men and seizing 300 banned devices. Separately, Pune Police seized 250kg of ganja worth Rs 1.51 crore and arrested two suspects in an unrelated drug trafficking case.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Squad of Outer North District has busted an alleged inter-state network involved in the transportation of prohibited e-cigarettes and arrested three accused in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Mohd. Azhar Khan, Sujeet Jaiswal and Sagar, were arrested during a police operation near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar towards Singhu Border. Police recovered 300 ELFBAR RAYA SOBO 40000 e-cigarettes in 10 different flavours, along with a loading three-wheeler allegedly used for their transportation. A case has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station under Sections 4 and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. Police are further investigating the source of the prohibited e-cigarettes, their intended recipients and other members allegedly involved in the inter-state supply network.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Squad-II of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has seized 250 kg of ganja and arrested two persons in connection with an alleged drug trafficking case in Shirur taluka of Pune district, police said. The seized ganja is valued at Rs 1.25 crore. Police also seized a Mahindra XUV 700 worth Rs 25 lakh and two mobile phones valued at Rs 1.20 lakh. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 1.51 crore. The seizure was made in an open space in front of Satyabhama Niwas Building in State Bank Colony, near Datta Mandir in Shirur. The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Purushottam Raut (24), a paver block operator, and Ajay Jagdish Mohite (30), who is engaged in furniture work. Both are residents of Chandur Railway taluka in Amravati district. The operation was carried out by a team led by Police Inspector Jeevan Mane, along with Assistant Police Inspectors Afroz Pathan and Nitinkumar Naik and other personnel of Anti-Narcotics Squad-II.Further investigation into the case is underway, police said. (ANI)