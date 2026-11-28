Tejashwi Yadav calls for an all-party discussion on the Delimitation Bill. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supports the bill, noting that increased seats will facilitate the implementation of a 33% reservation for women by 2029.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said the government should have convened a discussion involving all political parties on the proposed Delimitation Bill. “It would have been better if the government had convened a discussion involving all political parties,” Yadav said.

On Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary’s resignation from his assistant professor post at AN College, Patna, amid an ‘office of profit’ controversy, Yadav said it appeared that the minister had acknowledged his mistake. “It seems he has acknowledged his mistake; otherwise, these people would simply continue in their roles,” the RJD leader said. He further alleged that some people resigned only on paper while continuing as ministers for a year or more without having won an election. “They would resign only on paper, while remaining ministers for a year or more without ever having won an election,” he added.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Surendra Prasad Yadav, when asked about the party’s position on the Delimitation Bill, said he would abide by the decisions of the party leadership. “I stand by the party’s position. I will follow whatever the national president and my leader, Tejashwi Yadav, decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Delimitation Bill, saying the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats in Parliament and state legislative assemblies would facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women by 2029. He urged all 80 Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed legislation. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for the passage of the Delimitation Bill. We are truly grateful. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women’s Reservation Bill) has already been passed by Parliament. With the Union Cabinet paving the way for this Bill to be implemented by 2029, it is now ensured that the 50% increase in the number of seats in Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies will facilitate the implementation of a 33% reservation for women,” Adityanath said. Explaining the proposed provisions, the Chief Minister said the use of the 2011 Census as the basis for delimitation would address concerns raised by southern states regarding their political representation. (ANI)