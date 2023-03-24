Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress to stage protest at Vijay Chowk against Rahul Gandhi's conviction; check details

    The Surat District Court on Thursday sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years' imprisonment in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) will on Friday (March 24) stage a protest against party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's conviction and meet the President Droupadi Murmu with other parties. Congress will also organize a march to Vijay Chowk to protest against the verdict sentencing the Congress MP to two years in a defamation case.

    Reacting to this, the opposition party announced a mass agitation immediately after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically.

    Also read: Kerala: Minister makes surpise visit to PWD office; does not find staff on seat even at 11 am (WATCH)

    "We will hold protests across Delhi and in other states on Monday on this issue," Jairam Ramesh said. "This is another major example of the Modi government's politics of vendetta, threat and intimidation. We will fight it legally as well as politically. We will not bow down or be intimidated by such politics and will turn this into a major political issue," he added.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where after an hour of deliberations they decided to stage a protest at Vijay Chowk today.

    Speaking to reporters, KC Venugopal said, "We have analyzed the situation. The verdict was so unfortunate as far as the Congress Party is concerned. We will do a solidarity march for the Congress Party. We are seeking an appointment with the President. From day 1 onwards, when Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani, the Government of India side came to stop him. They do not want Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament. They are varying all options to stop his voice."

    Also read: Anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Mamata Banerjee to meet JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy today

    "But Rahul Gandhi and Congress party will speak. This issue is not because of Rahul Gandhi. It is because the country's environment is like that. All opposition is getting suppressed. I am happy that parties are showing solidarity," he added.

    The Surat District Court on Thursday sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years' imprisonment in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
