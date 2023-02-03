Congress suspends Amarinder Singh's wife, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for 'helping BJP'

Tariq Anwar, the secretary of Congress disciplinary panel said the action follows complaints against her from Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the northern state.

Congress' disciplinary committee suspended party's Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur on Friday (February 3) and asked her to explain within three days why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities.

Tariq Anwar, the secretary of Congress disciplinary panel said the action follows complaints against her from Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the northern state.

Also read: Karnataka govt gives 50% rebate for e-challan traffic violation cases till February 11

Former Union minister Preneet Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who was ousted from the party and he later joined the BJP.

In a statement, Anwar said, "The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, alleging that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view."

He said the complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the AICC for necessary action.

"The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, MP Lok Sabha from Patiala should be suspended from the party with immediate effect and she has been called upon to show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party," Anwar, who is also the AICC general secretary, said.

Also read: Spicejet staff, passengers in heated argument over Patna flight delay; check details

"The party was getting regular complaints about Preneet Kaur indulging in anti-party activities and the party's state unit was demanding disciplinary action against her. The party's Disciplinary Committee decided to suspend her. Show Cause notice served to her," he added.

In November 2021, Captain Amarinder Singh, who is currently in the BJP, officially resigned from the Congress party.