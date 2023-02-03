Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt gives 50% rebate for e-challan traffic violation cases till February 11

    In e-challan charges filed by traffic police in all of Karnataka, the state government has promised a 50 per cent rebate if the fine is settled before February 11th. This is a one-time action to get rid of the backlog of unresolved cases.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    In e-challan charges filed by traffic police in all of Karnataka, the state government has promised a 50% fine reduction if paid before February 11th. This is a one-time action to get rid of the backlog of unresolved cases.

    The Transport Department's Under Secretary, Pushpa V.S., issued a directive to this effect on Thursday. E-challan cases are those that are filed when violations are discovered by traffic cameras.

    It was recommended that measures be implemented to secure the resolution of these matters at a recent meeting presided over by the Karnataka Legal Services Authority. The Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety then suggested a one-time 50% rebate as a solution.

    “Anyone can check for the cases pending against their vehicle on our website and make the payment. We will update the interface on the Bengaluru Traffic Police website by Friday and give a link,” Dr. M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, said, appealing to all vehicle owners in the city to check if there are any cases pending against their vehicles and make use of the rebate window.

    "Helmetless riding leads the list, followed by one-way violations, jumping signal lights, and wrong parking, which includes idly parked at bus stops, walkways, zebra crossings, and in "wrong parking zones," according to Saleem about the list of offences that top the chart.

    A notification is issued for the person in whose name the vehicle is registered and mailed to the registered address once the violators are caught on camera and the CCTV system recognises the car registration number.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
