    Spicejet staff, passengers in heated argument over Patna flight delay; check details

    According to a report by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), as many as 546 technical snags were reported by various airlines in the country in the year 2022 and Indigo airline topped the list with 215 such incidents.

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Patna-bound SpiceJet flight staffers and passengers were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport on Friday (February 3) as the flight was delayed by more than two hours. A passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) said that the scheduled departure was at 7:20 am from Terminal 3 of the airport, but the flight finally departed at around 10:10 am.

    Another passenger said that initially, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay.

    Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure.

    Meanwhile, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to an operational issue and has now departed.

    According to the government data, Indigo Airlines topped the list with 215 such incidents while Spicejet and Vistara reported 143 and 97 technical snag-related occurrences in the year 2022.

    While Air India (Fleet A) reported 64 such incidents, Go Air reported seven technical snags, the data showed.

    In another incident, an Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut on Friday landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines. According to reports, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

    As many as 184 passengers were aboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
