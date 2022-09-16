Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Embarrassed Congress suspends 3 workers over forced donation for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    In a tweet, Congress leader K Sudhakaran stated, "Three party workers were suspended indefinitely after an unacceptable incident in Kollam. They do not represent our ideology, and their actions are unacceptable. Unlike others that rely on corporate donations, this party is entirely voluntary."

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    Three Congress party workers have been suspended after allegedly demanding Rs 2000 from a vegetable shop owner in Kerala for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Friday. Indian National Congress Kerala state president K Sudhakaran decided in this regard. As previously reported, the trio threatened a vegetable shop owner in Kollam for failing to contribute to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    "Such behaviour is unforgivable. Unlike others who receive corporate donations, the party is crowdsourcing small donations," K Suresh said, Congress MP and state coordinator for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Earlier today, a video of the incident went viral. Images from the scene showed Congress workers vandalising a vegetable shop for refusing to contribute Rs 2000 to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    "A group of Congress workers approached the store and requested donations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I gave them Rs 500, but they wanted Rs 2000. They tampered with weighing machines and threw out vegetables," the shop owner said as per reports.

    Meanwhile, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Suresh further stated that the ruling party at the Centre never expected such public support. "Even the left parties, including the CPM, are concerned because all minority communities support Rahul Gandhi. In national politics, Rahul Ji is the only viable alternative to Prime Minister Modi," Suresh concluded. 

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
