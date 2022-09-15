Take a break: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Kerala's Kollam from September 16

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the beginning of the march that will cover 3,750 kilometres over 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, organised by the Indian National Congress (INC) will resume from Kerala's Kollam on Friday following a one-day break after covering 150 kilometres over a week since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari.

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "150 kms completed so far. Today [Wednesday] afternoon, @RahulGandhi interacted with students at Chathannoor in Kollam district. Evening padayatra saw massive crowds. Tomorrow [Thursday] is a well-earned rest day for all and the padayatra resumes the day after from Kollam."

He added the marchers will refresh and review the march undertaken so far.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the beginning of the march that will cover 3,750 kilometres over 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“The BJP and RSS ideology is one of hatred and anger which is dividing and weakening the country. They are taking away India’s biggest strengths of respect for one another’s ideas, tolerance, affection even for our opponents, and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi used non-violence to defeat a superpower. Today our true strengths are being weakened by the ideology of BJP and RSS,” he told a gathering in Kollam, where Gandhi interacted with students, auto-rickshaw drivers, and farmers.

On Wednesday, child rights body, NCPCR had asked the Election Commission of India to initiate necessary action and inquiry into a complaint against Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "misusing children as political tools" in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The NCPCR said it is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been alleged that Gandhi and the Jawahar Bal Manch are targeting children with political intentions and making them to get involved in political activities.

According to the complainant, it has been alleged that "many disturbing images and videos have been circulating on social media wherein it can be seen that children are being targeted and are made to participate in their campaign with a political agenda under the slogan 'Bharat Jodo, Bacche Jodo'."