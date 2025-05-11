Noida: The Indian National Congress has sought a special parliament session on the on the chain of events taking place between India and Pakistan. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You may kindly recall myself as Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha requested your good self vide our letters dated 28 April 2025 to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in wake of inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam,” Kharge's letter stated.

It added that the LoP had already written to the PM conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and how ceasefire was announced first by Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi, in a letter dated 10th May, emphasised that the special session of the Parliament should be convened immediately. “It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” the letter read.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the Opposition about how cessation of hostilities was announced by American President Donald Trump. "Congress party demands that a Parliament session should be called, and the PM should tell the Opposition and the parliament about the entire chain of events, and also about how the ceasefire was announced by the American president and the way the US is talking by keeping both Indian and Pakistan parallel," Shrinate said, speaking to ANI. "The PM and the BJP must tell why the US is intervening in our internal matter," she added.



The Congress leader also questioned if the Simla Agreement stood cancelled, further stating that Kashmir was India's and no one would be allowed to intervene in it. "The US Secretary of State says that both countries will meet in a neutral place. Does this mean that the Simla Agreement has been cancelled? The US President is saying that I will mediate in the Kashmir issue. But, Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we will never allow anyone to intervene in it," she further stated.



Shrinate also lashed out at Pakistan and called it a "rogue" state and said that the country supported terrorists. "Pakistan is a rogue state, and it cannot be trusted. It is always involved in anti-India activities and supporting terrorists. It's the same Pakistan where the US entered and killed Osama Bin Laden," she further said. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharaya too questioned legitimacy of Trump's intervention, asserting that only India holds the right to make such decisions.



Calling Trump, a "third party," Acharya emphasised that India is a sovereign, capable nation that must not yield to pressure from any global power, including the US or Russia. "How can Trump unilaterally declare a ceasefire? Is he the PM or President of India? Or does he represent Pakistan? He is a third party. It is not his place to declare a ceasefire himself. The final decision is ours, of India. We shouldn't bow down under the pressure of any powerful country, whether the US or Russia. We are an Independent, proud, and capable country. Our armed forces are very patriotic. We should not be influenced or dictated by a third country," the BJD Vice President told ANI.