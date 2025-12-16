At least four people died and 25 were injured after multiple buses and cars collided and caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura due to dense fog. UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow and ordered proper treatment for the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district. At least four people lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries after several buses caught fire following a massive collision on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday.

Describing the incident as "extremely tragic and heart-rending," the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. In a post X, CM Yogi wrote, "The loss of lives in the road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that he grants place at his divine feet to the departed souls and bestows swift recovery to the injured." जनपद मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को घायलों के समुचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 16, 2025 He directed district administration officials to ensure the injured received proper medical treatment.

Police detail cause and initial response

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway at Milestone 127 due to low visibility from dense fog. Soon after the incident, police and fire personnel rushed to the scene to conduct rescue and relief operations. As many as 11 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and rescue trapped passengers.

SSP confirms casualties and vehicles involved

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura Shlok Kumar said multiple vehicles were involved in the accident, resulting in a massive fire that engulfed several buses and cars. "An accident took place at the Yamuna Expressway Milestone 127. The reason was low visibility. Seven buses and three cars collided, and as a result, a fire broke out in all the vehicles. The rescue operation is nearing completion, and so far, four people have died. Twenty-five people have been admitted to the hospital, and none of them are in a serious condition," SSP Kumar said.

How the multi-vehicle pile-up unfolded

Providing further details about the incident, SP Mathura Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat, said the collision occurred on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway and initially involved three cars, after which several buses rammed into them. "The accident took place at Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway. There was a collision of three cars, after which seven buses collided with them, of which 1 is a roadway bus, and the other six are sleeper buses. 11 fire tenders are at the spot. All the buses had caught fire, and the fire has now been brought under control. 4 dead bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue work is underway," Rawat said.

Eyewitness recounts chaotic scene

An eyewitness travelling in one of the buses described the chaotic situation following the collision."An accident took place and nearly 3-4 buses caught fire. I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am," the eyewitness said.

Several buses catching fire triggered panic among passengers, many of whom attempted to flee the vehicles to save their lives. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)