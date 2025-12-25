Congress's Supriya Shrinate slammed the Delhi HC's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, calling it a 'slap in the face of a civilised society'. The CBI has announced it will challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

Congress Slams Bail for Kuldeep Sengar

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has strongly criticised the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, and grant him bail. Speaking on the issue on Wednesday, Shrinate said, "A person who is found guilty of murder and gang rape, who was serving a life sentence, is released in six years. He gets bail in six years. What kind of justice is this? Will there be justice for daughters in this country?"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She further added, "When that daughter and her mother were peacefully protesting at India Gate, the brutality with which the Delhi Police dragged them away, the inhumanity with which they treated them. This is a slap in the face of a civilised society. I appeal to the court to take suo motu cognisance of this and overturn this decision." "As a woman, as a mother, I appeal that the court should reconsider this matter."

CBI to Challenge Bail in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced that it will challenge the Delhi High Court's order in the Supreme Court. The agency, after examining the order passed by the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) at the earliest.

An official confirmed the move: "The CBI has decided to file a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the suspension of sentence and grant of bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar."

Details of the High Court Order

The accused had filed an appeal along with a bail application, which was strongly opposed by both the CBI and the victim's family. The CBI had filed detailed written submissions opposing the plea. The Division Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar had granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, suspending his sentence, on the condition that he furnishes a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

Sengar to Remain in Custody

However, Sengar will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter, for which he was sentenced to 10 years. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence in that case is still pending before the Delhi High Court.

While granting bail, the High Court also imposed conditions, including a restriction on Sengar's entering the 5-kilometre area around the victim's residence in Delhi, and directed that he must remain in Delhi and not contact the victim's family members. (ANI)