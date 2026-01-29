Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre for bulldozing bills and 'insulting Mahatma Gandhi' by scrapping MGNREGA. The opposition protested during the President's address ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey by Nirmala Sitharaman.

Congress Accuses Centre of 'Insulting Mahatma Gandhi'

Ahead of the tabling of the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Centre of bringing and passing bills one after another without taking opposition parties into confidence. Speaking to ANI, Tagore reiterated attacks on the Union Government for the scrapping of MGNREGA, asserting that they will now allow Mahatma Gandhi to be insulted. "It is very unfortunate for the government to behave like this and bulldoze bills after bills. It is very unfortunate for the government to silence the voice of the Opposition. They insulted Mahatma Gandhi by removing his name from MGNREGA. Therefore, we protested for 30 seconds during the President's address. The democratic right to protest is important...We won't allow Mahatma Gandhi to be insulted," he said.

Economic Survey to be Tabled

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

Budget Session Details

The Budget Session commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both the Houses of Parliament. The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Opposition Protests During President's Address

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition parties staged a protest in a "dignified" manner against the scrapping of the MGNREGA during President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of the Parliament. When President Murmu, during her address, highlighted the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, the opposition MPs stood and protested.

President Murmu said, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages..." As the NDA-BJP MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition MPs stood up and registered their protest, demanding that the law be withdrawn. (ANI)