Congress's Imran Masood slammed the BJP's US trade deal, comparing it to the East India Company's entry into India. Pawan Khera also criticised the deal, citing an 18.4% effective tariff burden and calling the government's actions a misstep.

Congress leader Imran Masood slammed the Central Government over the trade framework with the US, asserting that the ruling BJP is forcing America to enter Indian markets the way the East India Company entered in the past. Speaking to ANI, Masood called the BJP the real "traitors" of the country as he rejected criticism made over the Youth Congress protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam. "Was the country being honoured when you displayed your name on other people's goods? You created a spectacle in the name of the AI Summit. What did you get? They have turned the country into a den of corruption. They can keep protesting; they have already ruined the country. They are calling us traitors. The traitors are those who stabbed us in the back, who surrendered to America. You have opened all the doors, and you have turned the country into a market. Just like the East India Company came into India, you are trying to force America into India," he said.

Congress Criticises 'All Pain, No Gain' Deal

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday also criticised the Centre over the India-US interim trade deal, alleging that despite claims of a "masterstroke," India is facing an effective tariff burden of 18.4 per cent. In a post on X, Khera said, "All pain, no gain. khaayaa piyaa kuch nhiiN, glaas todd'aa baarh aanaa After all the 'masterstroke' claims and clamour, India once again ends up with an effective 18.4% tariff burden. It is 15% + 3.4% (average MFN rate) = 18.4%."

The India-US trade deal has left India with an effective 18.4% tariff burden, sparking criticism of the Modi government's concessions to the US. Pawan Khera slammed the deal as "all pain, no gain," pointing out that countries like Brazil refused to rush into a deal and are now vindicated. He said that the recent US-India trade maneuvers not a "masterstroke," but a strategic misstep. His critique comes after India rushed into an interim deal on February 6 to lower a massive 50% penal tariff (imposed by the Trump administration over Russian oil imports) down to 18%.

Congress Demands Pause on Trade Framework

Congress has demanded that the Centre immediately pause the Indo-US interim trade framework following the US Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs, as the apex court called global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump "illegal".

Trump Vows to Raise Tariffs

Afterwards, Trump on Saturday said that he is raising the 10% worldwide tariff on countries announced yesterday "to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level. "In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump also said that during "the next short number of months", his Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue "the extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again". (ANI)