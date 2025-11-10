Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP for a 'major security lapse' after police recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and IED material in Faridabad. Two accused have been arrested in the joint operation.

Congress Alleges 'Major Security Lapse'

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday expressed serious concern over the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Faridabad, calling it a "major security lapse" and accusing the ruling BJP of adopting a "lax approach" towards national security.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress Leader said, "This is a matter of great concern to me. Faridabad, in fact, is part of the NCR, just a few kilometres from the national capital... So many security forces are deployed here, from here to Jammu and Kashmir, and on our borders. Who is responsible for such a massive security lapse? If this hadn't been caught, how terrible it could have been."

"I personally believe that the BJP's lax approach to security is the reason why terrorist attacks like the one in Pahalgam happen... This is a matter of great concern, and the government should be held accountable," Shrinate added.

Police Detail Joint Operation, Recoveries

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather.

As the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police. "It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana police and J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.

Arms and Explosives Seized

Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more. "One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47..." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated.

Two Accused Arrested Following Confession

The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur..."

Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and the recovery of the large amount of expolsives. (ANI)