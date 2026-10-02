AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged police were deployed outside his home, calling it a 'police state' and 'peak dictatorship' amid a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Later, Delhi Police detained AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj from Jantar Mantar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that police personnel had been deployed outside his residence amid the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

'Peak dictatorship'

Calling the situation "peak dictatorship", Singh alleged that police had reached the residences of several opposition leaders and questioned the restrictions on the right to protest. "Today is Bapu's birth anniversary, who worked to awaken the nation against the British through a non-violent movement. Today, against a vote thief who stole 13 crore 37 lakh votes across the nation and deleted them in collusion with Modi, against that Gyanesh Kumar, our democratic and constitutional right to protest—the right to hold an agitation given to us by the country's Constitution—you are not even letting us exercise that? So this is straightforward dictatorship," Singh told ANI.

He alleged that police personnel were stationed outside his residence. "Police have reached the residences of many of our leaders. Look here at my place too, there is police in front and police in the back. So, a police state, a rule of the baton is going on," the AAP MP said.

Singh further alleged that the police were acting on directions from the BJP leadership. "Whatever directives Modi ji and Amit Shah give, the police will naturally follow those. But we will have to raise our voice against these vote thieves, and we will raise our voice against these vote thieves," he said.

AAP leader detained at Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj after he reached Jantar Mantar and joined the protest.

As the Police team detained Bharadwaj, he alleged that male policemen mishandled women protestors who had come to Jantar Mantar. He said that he had also been hurt as he had been scratched by police personnel. This, he claimed, was a reflection of the government as the police were mirroring what the government directed them to. He also called on protestors to join at Jantar Mantar and said the fight would continue. (ANI)