LJP(RV) MP Arun Bharti held Congress and RJD responsible for Bihar's economic decline and migration. He cited the Freight Equalisation Policy as a key factor that destroyed the state's industrial advantage and led to an exodus of resources.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Friday recalled the economic standing of Bihar in India over the past twenty years and slammed the Congress party, citing that it was responsible for the state's economic decline. "Bihar used to contribute a large portion of 25% of GDP after the independence...It had the largest fertiliser factory in Asia...It used to produce 60% coal and 40% sugar for the nation...It also had the largest steel plant... Patna University used to be one of the most well-known universities...The Congress government is responsible for Bihar's decline...They brought the Freight Equalisation Policy and destroyed the advantage of the state..." he stated.

Further speaking to the reporters, he held Congress, along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to be the key responsible parties for the migration in Bihar. "We were left with mines, but the factories were gone...The wrong policies of the Congress not only stripped Bihar of its advantage but also the party has been responsible for initiating the migration from the state...Along with the migration of people, our minerals, resources, human power, and wealth also left the state...Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are heavily responsible for all this..." he added.

RJD's 'Frustration' on Display

On the reports of ruckus created by RJD MLA Bhai Virendra at a polling booth yesterday during Phase 1 polls, Arun Bharti took a jibe, "The disappointment of defeat is being expressed in his words... It is not appropriate to address someone with caste-indicating words... This is RJD's frustration due to the upcoming loss..."

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

Furthermore, he addressed the polling of Phase 1 of the Bihar Elections held on November 6, saying that the women and the youth of the state participated enthusiastically. "The women and the youngsters make up a large section of our society...They participated wholeheartedly in large numbers...They have ensured that the corrupt government, which promotes "jungle raj", must not gain power in the state...The development must go on...The general public should keep on receiving the convenience..." he said.

Bihar Election Overview

Meanwhile, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.