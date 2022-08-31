Conviction rate in crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh, says NCRB

In a statement, the NCRB said that conviction was done in as many as 7,713 cases of crime against women and conviction was done in 292 cases of cybercrime while conviction of at least 1,12,800 accused were done in cases related to the IPC crime. It further read that as many as 40,212 firearms were seized across the state in the year 2021.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)-2021 on Tuesday reported that Uttar Pradesh tops in convictions related to crime against women and in cases related to cybercrime as well as convictions of arrested people in cases related to Indian Penal Code (IPC) crime incidents. The state also tops in the seizure of illegal firearms, according to the NCRB data.

In a statement, the NCRB said that conviction was done in as many as 7,713 cases of crime against women and conviction was done in 292 cases of cybercrime while conviction of at least 1,12,800 accused were done in cases related to the IPC crime. It further read that as many as 40,212 firearms were seized across the state in the year 2021.

Reacting to this, the press statement issued by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) claimed that the recent NCRB data has exposed the law-and-order situation in the state as it tops the list in crime against women with around 56,083 cases of crime against women lodged across the state in 2021.

The CPI (M-L) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav said Uttar Pradesh also tops in incidents of gang rape and murder after rape with around 48 such incidents reported in 2021. He said these are the incidents that have been reported, and many similar incidents were never registered at the police stations.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant, said that the state was ranked 16th in crime rate related to crime against women. According to the NCRB data, the state registered a total number of 56,083 cases related to crime against women, with a crime rate of 50.5 per lakh population.

The ADG also said a total of 2,845 cases of rape were reported with a crime rate of 2.6 per lakh population, and the state was ranked 23rd on the list. He further added that Uttar Pradesh is in 28th position in crime against children with a crime rate of 19.7 per lakh population, while the state ranking is 21st in cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act with a crime rate of 6.3 per lakh population.

He said that as many as 3,57,905 cases were registered in UP as compared to a total of 36,63,360 cases registered across all 28 states and eight union government-ruled territories. He said the crime rate of the state is 154.5 per one lakh population, which puts UP in 23rd rank in crime rate per lakh population among 36 states across the country. He emphasised that only 22 cases of acid attacks and 50 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported in 2021, which was the lowest in the country.