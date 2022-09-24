Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Your opinion about me will change: Punjab Governor writes to 'too much angry' CM Bhagwant Mann

    After being stopped from holding a special sitting of the Assembly on September 22, the Punjab government  decided to summon a session on September 27. On Friday, Governor Purohit sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed session, evoking a strong reaction from the CM, who said, “it is too much”.

    Prateek Suri
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday responded to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who said that it was “too much” after the Governor sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session on September 27. Raj Bhavan and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab are at odds after the governor halted the Mann administration's attempt to call a special assembly session on September 22 to consider "confidence motion exclusively."

    The Punjab administration agreed on Thursday to call a meeting for September 27 after being prevented from calling a special session of the Assembly on September 22. The CM had a strong response on Friday when Governor Purohit requested information on the legislative matter that would be covered in the scheduled session, stating that "it is too much."

    Also read: Punjab Assembly session on September 27; AAP to move Supreme Court against governor's order

    The Governor responded by stating, "After reading your remark in today's media, it appears to me that perhaps you are 'too much' furious with me," in a statement addressed to Mann.

    "I believe your legal counsel is not appropriately preparing you. After reading the clauses in Articles 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I am citing for your convenience, perhaps your view of me will change for the better," he said.

    Also Read | Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    "Gov/Presi consent before any session of Legislature is a formality," Mann said on Twitter on Friday. He further said, "No President or Governor ever requested a list of legislative business prior to summoning a session in the past 75 years. The Speaker and BAC (Business Advisory Committee of the House) make decisions about legislative business."

    Raghav Chadha, a senior AAP politician, questioned the Raj Bhavan's decision to inquire about the legislative work that would be covered in the scheduled special assembly session.

    Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
