Congress MPs on Tuesday moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha demanding the immediate suspension of the allegedly "unplanned and rushed" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while also flagging the extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) that has reportedly led to multiple deaths.

MPs Detail 'Unprecedented Crisis' in Motions

Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion seeking discussion on a "definite matter of urgent importance." "I rise to move an adjournment motion on an issue that has pushed our democracy into an unprecedented crisis. India's electoral rolls, the backbone of free and fair elections, are plagued with inconsistencies, manual errors and serious vulnerabilities. Instead of strengthening this foundation, the Election Commission has launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a rushed, unplanned and autocratic operation that has created nationwide distress," Tagore wrote in the motion addressed to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also raised a motion, saying that a "grave crisis" has been created due to the arbitrary and poor planning of the SIR. "A grave crisis is created by the arbitrary and poorly planned Special Intensive Revision imposed by the Election Commission. This exercise has placed unbearable pressure on BLOs, caused multiple deaths, and generated panic and confusion among citizens. Such an uncoordinated and insensitive implementation undermines both public trust and the integrity of our democratic processes," Venugopal said in the adjournment motion.

Meanwhile, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision a rushed and unplanned exercise that has pushed India's electoral system into crisis. "The voter rolls are full of errors, teachers and BLOs are working under unbearable pressure, and several have collapsed or died, with no inquiry or acknowledgement from the Election Commission. The public, too, is facing confusion and repeated checks, leading to growing distrust. He warns that without transparent, modern voter-roll systems, faith in elections will weaken further," the notice by MP Kumar read, while he demanded an immediate suspension of the SIR.

Opposition to Continue Protests

Opposition MPs are expected to continue their protest against the SIR as the Winter Session of Parliament enters its second day. On the first day, repeated adjournments occurred due to sloganeering and protests by the Opposition benches. The INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to stage a protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament at 10:30 am ahead of proceedings. (ANI)