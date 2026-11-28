Congress MP Imran Masood claims the government's Delimitation Bill undermines the Constitution. Meanwhile, party leader Madhu Yashki Goud warns that increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 percent would disadvantage southern states.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday alleged that the government intended to manipulate political representation under the pretext of delimitation, accusing it of attempting to alter the country’s constitutional framework. Reacting to the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Delimitation Bill, Masood alleged that the government had been working to undermine the Constitution over the last 12 years. “Under the pretext of delimitation, they intend to manipulate representation. This has been an ongoing trend for the last 12 years,” he said.

Referring to Justice Gavai’s letter to the President, in which he flagged caste imbalance within the Supreme Court, the Congress MP said representation of the most backward communities, Scheduled Castes and minorities, remained extremely low in the proposed framework. “Justice Gavai even wrote a letter to the President, noting that there is a caste imbalance within the Supreme Court itself. They are consistently working to trample upon the Constitution. You will see that the representation of the most backward communities, Scheduled Castes, and minorities is extremely low in this framework,” he said.

He alleged that the government was attempting to change the country’s constitutional fabric, adding that the Constitution was the soul of India. “In reality, they are attempting to alter the very fabric of the nation. The Constitution is the soul of India, and that soul is being tampered with,” Masood added. Meanwhile, Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats would put southern states at a permanent disadvantage. Opposing the proposed increase, Goud said the Congress, along with its INDIA bloc partners, would fight the Bill during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, arguing that the Centre had not consulted southern states or Opposition parties before taking the decision.

"The Central government's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent is a major disadvantage to the southern states. Northern states will have an advantage in forming the government, and our Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy ji, has been opposing the unilateral increase of 50 per cent seats, which is putting southern states in a permanently disadvantaged position," he told ANI. Goud maintained that the southern states were opposed to the proposed increase and asserted that Congress would not allow the legislation to pass without a fight.

A 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats, a new constituency map before the 2029 general elections, 33 per cent reservation for women and a freeze on seat allocation until 2051 are among the key features of the proposed women's reservation and delimitation Bills, which are set to trigger one of the biggest electoral and political reorganisations in the country. The proposed legislative package, cleared by the Union Cabinet, envisages increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies will rise to 650. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is set to witness an increase in its Assembly strength from the existing 403 seats to 650. Under the proposed framework, the Centre plans to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census and undertake delimitation using the 2011 Census for constituency readjustment, while retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for state-wise allocation of seats. (ANI)