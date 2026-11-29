Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai alleges the DMK's support for the Centre's delimitation move is conditional, while criticizing Congress leadership for immature handling and lack of coordination regarding the upcoming parliamentary session.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday alleged that the DMK's support for the Centre's delimitation move was conditional. He also questioned the possible political understanding between the two parties, and criticised the Congress for its handling of the issue. He questioned the Congress leadership's decision to meet Stalin after the DMK MPs had already met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the DMK president had indicated that his party would support the delimitation move. "When all this move was happening, Rahul Gandhi was doing a press meet in Delhi. When all this was happening, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president was busy criticising the DMK party president," he said. He added that the Congress leaders arrived in Chennai only after the developments had taken place, calling the party's handling of the issue politically immature. Annamalai said the DMK had made it clear that it would not go back on its decision to support delimitation, but alleged that the support was not unconditional. "If somebody tells me DMK is doing this unconditionally, I can only laugh at people who tell me. And DMK 100% is backing this bill, conditionally," he said. "What conditions? You have to wait and see. Whether there is going to be an immediate realignment or cabinet expansion, you have to wait and see. You have to see how the political forces shape up in the next year," he added. He maintained that delimitation would benefit both Tamil Nadu and the country, while questioning what political price the BJP might be paying and what the DMK might be receiving in return. "But this delimitation is good for Tamil Nadu, good for the country. What price BJP is paying, what price DMK is taking, that is for all of us to wait and see," he said.

Annamalai also predicted that the Centre's next major political move would be the implementation of One Nation, One Election, and said it could reshape the country's political arithmetic. "I also predict the next step of the central government is going to be one nation, one election," he said, adding that the proposal could come up in one of the parliamentary sessions next year. He described the developments around delimitation as part of a larger political realignment, saying the INDIA bloc, the NDA and Tamil Nadu's electoral arithmetic were all undergoing changes. Annamalai also questioned whether central investigative agencies would act in pending cases involving DMK leaders, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on corruption and alleged loot by DMK ministers. "I am more interested to see how the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are going to act on the previous cases where the DMK ministers and tall leaders are part of those cases," he said. Referring to the alleged transformer scam involving DMK leader Senthil Balaji, Annamalai said he was looking for action following the registration of a case by the CBI. "I am more interested to see whether the Central Government has paid a price in terms of the Central Government agencies going slow," he said, adding that he could not comment on the matter at that stage. Targeting the Congress, Annamalai said the party appeared divided in Tamil Nadu and referred to criticism by former Tamil Nadu Congress president Selvaperunthagai and P Chidambaram during their press briefings. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of having lost direction, comparing the BJP's political strategy to picking up coins one after another on a carrom board. "First they have picked up the black coins, they have picked up the white coins, next they are going for the red coin, which is going to be the one nation, one election. They will, of course, pocket it also," he said. Annamalai said his political group would make its political debut soon and would continue to pursue what he described as positive politics. He said the aim was to restore Tamil Nadu's pride through improvements in various development indices. "We are promising positive politics," he said, adding that his group wanted people to assess political parties on the basis of their words and deeds. This comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.