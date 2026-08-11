Punjab Congress leaders dismissed speculation of a BJP-SAD alliance, calling it a 'useless' tie-up between parties fighting for survival. BJP leaders also downplayed reports, terming a meeting between leaders as a 'formal interaction'.

Congress Dismisses Alliance Speculation

Amid growing speculation regarding a potential alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday took a sharp dig at both parties, stating that such a tie-up would be "of no use."

Speaking to ANI, the Punjab Congress President claimed that both the BJP and the Akali Dal are currently struggling to save their political ground in the state. "Even if both form an alliance or bring someone else along, it will be of no use because there was a time when Akali Dal raised issues in the interest of Punjab. Now, both parties want to fight for their existence in Punjab," Warring said.

The Congress leader further emphasised that the electorate in Punjab has moved past the traditional influence of these parties and is unlikely to be swayed by a renewed partnership. "Whether they unite or do something else, people will not forgive them. I think neither of them is going to benefit from this," he added.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "This is an unholy alliance which was defeated in the past, and Congress will defeat it again."

BJP Leaders Downplay Alliance Reports

Meanwhile, dismissing reports of a potential alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal termed the meeting between SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "formal interaction."

Speaking to ANI, Mittal stated that the Prime Minister frequently meets with various leaders to discuss state-specific issues, especially concerning sensitive regions like Punjab. "Any meeting between a leader and the Prime Minister is essentially a formal interaction. Since Punjab is a border state, the Prime Minister frequently consults leaders from various parties to gather their views and feedback on Punjab's politics, security situation, and the drug problem. Therefore, there is no real basis for such speculation," Mittal said.

"They have been allies in the past and have formed a government together at least three times. However, given the current political landscape and circumstances, it does not seem likely that such a thing [an alliance] will happen right now," the BJP MP added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also said that the BJP is in an "alliance with the people" and there is no talk of a political tie-up with the SAD. "Anyone can meet the PM... there is no talk of an alliance. BJP is in alliance with the people of Punjab, and it is going to form a government there," Saini told reporters. (ANI)