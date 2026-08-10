Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav has moved the Delhi High Court seeking pan-India security cover after a series of alleged death threats and an attack at his Delhi residence. His plea seeks an immediate reassessment of his threat perception.

Plea for Pan-India Security

Six-time Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate reassessment of his threat perception and Central security cover across Delhi and the country, following a series of alleged death threats and an alleged attack at his official residence. The matter is listed for hearing tomorrow before the bench of Justice Manoj Jain.

In his petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, Yadav has sought directions to the Centre to undertake an immediate, objective assessment of his threat perception and take a reasoned decision on granting him Central security cover extending to the National Capital Territory of Delhi and pan-India. He has also sought interim protection pending such assessment. Yadav has contended that his existing Y+ security cover is confined to Bihar, leaving him without equivalent protection when he is in Delhi or travelling across the country in discharge of his parliamentary duties.

Escalating Threats and Alleged Attack

The petition states that his threat perception escalated sharply after July 29, when a threat was allegedly received through his official website threatening to eliminate him and members of his family using explosives. A complaint was subsequently submitted to the Delhi Police, and a representation was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking security protection throughout India.

According to the plea, the situation further escalated on August 1 when a public announcement allegedly offered a ₹51 lakh reward for killing or beheading Yadav. The petition also refers to threatening videos and social media posts allegedly calling for violence against him.

The plea further alleges that around 10-15 people gathered outside the official residence of Yadav's wife, who is also a sitting MP, at Pandara Road in New Delhi, raised slogans and called for Yadav to be brought outside so that he could be killed. Yadav claims that despite a detailed complaint submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police on August 2 along with electronic evidence and a request for immediate protection, an alleged attack took place later that day at his official residence during a live press conference.

According to the petition, the assailants attempted to assault Yadav and allegedly used a knife, while a shoe was also hurled at him. His media convenor and two security personnel allegedly suffered injuries while intervening. The assailants were subsequently detained, the plea states.

Delhi Police registered an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station on August 3 in connection with the incident. Yadav, however, has alleged that the provisions invoked in the FIR do not adequately reflect the gravity of the allegations, including the alleged use of a deadly weapon and injuries suffered. The petition also claims that the accused persons were released on personal bonds on August 4 and subsequently made statements to the media indicating that similar acts would be repeated.

History of Security Cover

The petition states that the Ministry of Home Affairs had granted Yadav Y-category security in 2015 after assessing his threat perception. He later sought enhancement of his security, citing alleged threats from organised criminal elements. The Bihar government upgraded his security from Y to Y+ in August 2025, but subsequently downgraded it to Y. The Patna High Court, by its May 14, 2026 judgment, set aside the downgrade, restored Yadav's Y+ security within Bihar and directed the competent authority to conduct a fresh threat assessment after taking inputs from Yadav and the concerned security agencies.

Plea for Immediate Intervention

Yadav claims that despite submitting representations pursuant to the Patna High Court order, no fresh assessment or reasoned decision was communicated to him. He has therefore argued before the Delhi High Court that the subsequent incidents in Delhi constitute a fresh and independent cause of action, requiring immediate intervention.

The petition says the relief sought is not for the court to itself decide the particular security category to be granted to Yadav, but for the competent authorities to undertake a fresh, objective and meaningful threat assessment and take an appropriate decision.

Yadav has also sought immediate interim security protection across India till the disposal of his plea, contending that the alleged threats and attack have created an imminent threat to his life and that his right to life under Article 21 requires effective preventive protection. (ANI)