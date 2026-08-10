The Indian Ports Association (IPA) has donated Rs 5 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief. The death toll from the floods has reached 100, with Sivasagar (49) and Cachar (22) being the most affected districts.

Standing with flood-affected people in Assam, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Senior officials of the Indian Ports Association, Sushil Kumar Singh and Vikas Narwale, met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Monday and handed over the contribution.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This contribution is a meaningful step towards the Union Government's broader efforts to support Assam and stand with our people during this difficult time."

Assam Flood Death Toll Climbs to 100

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam has reached 100, with casualties reported across several districts as large parts of the state continue to reel under the impact of the deluge.

Death Toll Breakdown and Correction

The authorities clarified that the death count in Sivasagar district was revised after a correction in the reported data. A death was mistakenly recorded twice under the same name, due to which the district's toll has been reduced from 50 to 49.

"This is for kind information that Sivasagar reported 1 death twice under the same name by mistake. So the total deaths in Sivasagar will be 49 instead of 50 till date," the authorities stated.

Among the hardest-hit areas, Sivasagar has reported 49 fatalities while Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths), Golaghat (eight deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.

Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts Underway

Amid the severe flood situation in the state, the Central Government and the State Government are extending continuous support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance. Authorities are also working to ensure that essential services and assistance reach people in the affected areas as the district gradually moves towards recovery.

Chhattisgarh Announces Financial Aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from the state government to support people in Assam affected by the disaster. (ANI)