UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket

The grand old party has been humiliated by Hathras rape victim family even though Congress successfully persuaded Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh to run its campaign.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress launched a campaign called ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ in the state in a bid to woo female voters with Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking about women issues.

The Congress provided tickets to a woman from the family of Unnao and Hathras rape victims to gain the sympathy of the people and encash votes from them, under the ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign.

Asha Singh, the mother of the 2017 Unnao rape victim, is among the candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

The grand old party has been humiliated by Hathras rape victim family even though Congress successfully persuaded Asha Singh to run its campaign. The family of the 19-year-old Hathras rape and murder victim said they are not interested in contesting the elections even if they are offered a ticket by the party.

They seemingly have trust and confidence in the current ruling government led by Yogi Adityanath. Furthermore, they believe that justice will prevail.

Also watch: UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

According to a report on The Times of India, the family was quoted saying they cannot afford to think about politics as seeking justice for their sister was their first priority.

“We haven’t been approached by anyone so far. Our aim is to get justice for my sister,” said the victim’s younger brother. He told TOI, “If anyone wants to approach us, they are welcome. But no one has contacted us so far.” On being asked about Congress’s decision to give ticket to Unnao rape victim’s mother, he said the verdict in that case has been delivered and the accused has been convicted.

Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, had gone to meet the family of the rape and murder victim in Hathras in October 2020, a few days after the girl died in a Delhi hospital. Assuring the family of all possible help, the Gandhi siblings had then said no one can stop them from standing for justice and truth.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.