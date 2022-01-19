  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket

    The grand old party has been humiliated by Hathras rape victim family even though Congress successfully persuaded Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh to run its campaign.

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim's family rejects Congress ticket-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hathras, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress launched a campaign called ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ in the state in a bid to woo female voters with Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking about women issues.

    The Congress provided tickets to a woman from the family of Unnao and Hathras rape victims to gain the sympathy of the people and encash votes from them, under the ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign.

    Asha Singh, the mother of the 2017 Unnao rape victim, is among the candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

    The grand old party has been humiliated by Hathras rape victim family even though Congress successfully persuaded Asha Singh to run its campaign. The family of the 19-year-old Hathras rape and murder victim said they are not interested in contesting the elections even if they are offered a ticket by the party.

    They seemingly have trust and confidence in the current ruling government led by Yogi Adityanath. Furthermore, they believe that justice will prevail.

    Also watch: UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP 

    According to a report on The Times of India, the family was quoted saying they cannot afford to think about politics as seeking justice for their sister was their first priority.

    “We haven’t been approached by anyone so far. Our aim is to get justice for my sister,” said the victim’s younger brother. He told TOI, “If anyone wants to approach us, they are welcome. But no one has contacted us so far.” On being asked about Congress’s decision to give ticket to Unnao rape victim’s mother, he said the verdict in that case has been delivered and the accused has been convicted.

    Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, had gone to meet the family of the rape and murder victim in Hathras in October 2020, a few days after the girl died in a Delhi hospital. Assuring the family of all possible help, the Gandhi siblings had then said no one can stop them from standing for justice and truth.

    Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27 gcw

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28-dnm

    DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service Mumbai police ADR

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?

    Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house gcw

    Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house

    Recent Stories

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation - ADT

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation

    Sania Mirza announces retirement from tennis at the end of season; says body is wearing down-ayh

    Sania Mirza to retire from tennis at the end of 2022 season; says body is wearing down

    Post-divorce here's how Dhanush, Aishwaryaa plan their life ahead, also co-parenting their sons RCB

    Post-divorce here's how Dhanush, Aishwaryaa plan their life ahead, also co-parenting their sons

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27 gcw

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon