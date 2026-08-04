Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur hit out at the Sukhu govt for blaming the Centre for financial issues, stating it received substantial central aid. He asserted the BJP will return to power and urged the CM to show his government's achievements.

Leader of the Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of repeatedly blaming the Centre for the state's financial challenges despite receiving substantial central assistance, and asserted that the BJP would return to power with a decisive mandate in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after attending the 120th birth anniversary function of Himachal Pradesh's first Chief Minister, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, Thakur paid tribute to the state's founding leader and said his vision continues to inspire Himachal's development. "Today's Himachal Pradesh owes its existence and present identity largely to the leadership of Dr Y.S. Parmar. His contribution to the creation and development of the state will always be remembered and will continue to inspire future generations," Thakur said.

Thakur refutes claims on central funding

Responding to CM Sukhu's criticism of the Centre over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Thakur said the grant had ended for all states following the recommendations of the Finance Commission and was not withdrawn specifically for Himachal Pradesh. "The Revenue Deficit Grant was not stopped only for Himachal Pradesh; it ended for all states. The Centre has simultaneously compensated for this through other financial support. Under the Special Assistance to States scheme, ₹3,920 crore has been approved for hill states, with ₹2,400 crore already released to Himachal Pradesh as a 50-year interest-free loan. The Chief Minister should acknowledge this instead of repeatedly blaming the Centre," Thakur told ANI.

He alleged that most of the ongoing development works in Himachal Pradesh were being financed through centrally sponsored schemes and accused the state government of failing to acknowledge the Centre's support. "If development is taking place in Himachal Pradesh today, it is largely because of central government schemes and funding. The Centre is continuously supporting the state, but the Congress government neither acknowledges nor thanks it," he added.

'Highlight your own achievements'

Thakur said that with nearly four years of the Congress government's tenure completed, the Chief Minister should highlight his own government's achievements instead of attacking the BJP and the Centre. "After almost four years in office, the Chief Minister should tell the people what his government has achieved rather than making allegations against the BJP and the Centre," he said.

BJP confident of victory in next polls

Rejecting Sukhu's claim that many BJP MLAs would lose the next Assembly election, Thakur said the Chief Minister was "counting the wrong numbers." "Perhaps he is counting his own MLAs. I can say that even 16 Congress MLAs may not return after the next election. The BJP will secure a comfortable majority and form the next government in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur said.

Citing the recent Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections, Thakur claimed the results reflected growing public support for the BJP. He said the BJP secured district council leadership in nine of the ten districts where elections were held, while the Congress was unable to field candidates in several places. He also pointed to the BJP's performance in municipal corporation elections as evidence of the party's strengthening position in the state.

Strategy for Monsoon Session

On the BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Thakur said the meeting would focus on preparations for the session beginning on August 21. "As always, the Legislature Party will discuss questions, notices and the key public issues that need to be raised in the House. We are preparing to effectively highlight matters concerning the people during the Assembly session," he said. (ANI)