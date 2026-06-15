Congress' V. Hanumantha Rao criticised ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi, saying the INDIA bloc is to counter BJP. BJP's Shaik Baji also targeted Vijayan and questioned the CPI's political alignment with Congress.

Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Sunday criticised former Keralam Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the INDIA bloc was formed to counter the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Rao Condemns Vijayan's Remarks

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Rao said Rahul Gandhi has consistently advocated for the unity of secular forces, alleging that the BJP and RSS seek to divide the country. "Rahul Gandhi is saying that secular forces should be united because the BJP and RSS want to divide this country. That's why the INDIA bloc is against only to counter PM Narendra Modi, RSS and BJP," Rao said.

The Congress leader further alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan was unfairly targeting Rahul Gandhi after losing power in Kerala. "But after he (Pinarayi Vijayan) lost in Kerala as the chief minister, he is unnecessarily blaming and criticising Rahul Gandhi. It is not correct," Rao said.

Strongly objecting to the remarks made by the former Kerala Chief Minister, Rao said, "I strongly condemn whatever statement he has made against Rahul Gandhi."

The remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges between leaders of opposition parties over the future direction and unity of the INDIA bloc, which was formed by several opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA at the national level.

BJP Weighs In on Controversy

BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji also targeted former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks that "Rahul Gandhi's approach is helping the Bharatiya Janata Party."Speaking to ANI, Baji expressed concern over the position of Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and questioned the political alignment of various parties, stating that there should be clarity on whose interests Rahul Gandhi's approach ultimately serves.

He alleged that since Independence, Congress policies have largely benefited forces he described as "anti-national," adding that Left parties, "urban Naxalites," and others critical of the nation and society have historically found space within the Congress ecosystem.

Historical Allegations and Shifting Alliances

Baji further claimed that after the split of the Communist movement in 1964, certain factions extended external support to the Indira Gandhi-led government in 1965 and later held positions in the education sector, alleging that they influenced historical narratives in a manner detrimental to the country.

He also said that Communist parties have followed a "dual political approach," alleging that they have aligned with different parties at different times, including supporting Congress during key political phases such as the 1971 period. He further alleged that the CPI supported the Emergency imposed in 1977 and claimed that Communist parties have repeatedly shifted alliances based on political convenience.

Referring to recent political developments in Kerala, Baji said the Congress party in the state, in alliance with the Muslim League, faced electoral defeat, and alleged that Communist parties are now facing political isolation. He added that Communist parties, which recently attended a Congress meeting, are in a state of confusion about their political messaging. Baji also referred to the UPA period, citing the appointment of Somnath Chatterjee as Lok Sabha Speaker, and said Congress and Communist parties share a long history of both cooperation and conflict. (ANI)