Congress leader Debabrata Saikia calls for a debate between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offers seven-point advice to the Lok Sabha opposition leader, fueling ongoing political tensions.

Congress Leader Demands PM Debate

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it doesn't practice what it preaches. He emphasised that he will seek the cabinet's approval to pass a resolution asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, he said, "They (BJP) don't practice what they preach. I will ask the cabinet to pass a resolution asking the Prime Minister to come for a debate with our leader Rahul Gandhi and tell the nation what is going on and defend his govt's policies."

Rijiju's Advice to Rahul Gandhi

The remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a jab, gave a seven-point advice to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that if followed correctly, the pointers could help the Congress party to win more seats in the Parliament. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey supported Kiren Rijiju’s recommendations, arguing that the Congress leadership needs a fundamental shift in its political approach if it hopes to regain electoral ground. "Rahul Gandhi should take Kiren Rijiju’s advice. He should spend more time in India, respect elders, maintain discipline... Simply raising issues like vote theft, GST, and making political slogans will not bring Congress back to power," he said.

Rijiju's Seven-Point Plan

Earlier today, Rijiju in a post on X, said that Gandhi should avoid "secret foreign vacations," not meet people with an "anti-Indian" agenda, respect elders, take Parliament seriously, treat the BJP as a political opponent instead of an enemy, respect the Constitution of India, and allow the Congress to work democratically by smashing dynastic politics. "The Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these: 1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. 2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. 3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. 4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as a political opponent, not an enemy. 5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussions. 6. Respect the Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. 7. Allow the Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Counter-Challenge

The remarks came after Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' (traitor) and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)