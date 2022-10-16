Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack

    The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday (October 16) following a heart attack, party leaders said.

    State Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said that Mandavi (58) was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town after he suffered a heart attack where he died in the morning.

    Mandavi, who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.

    Speaking to rpeorters, the Congress leader said that after Manoj complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him. Mandavi was then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town where he died.

    The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

