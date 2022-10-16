'ED is independent': Nirmala Sitharaman denies misuse of agency as political weapon

Answering to question on the ED and Income Tax Department that these institutions have been used to go after sections of private capital but also civil societies, she said, "The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is CBI or any other agency and it is forced that ED comes into the picture."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on private capital and civil societies nullified the claims that it is being used as a political weapon. Addressing the media on her official US visit, the finance minister said, "ED is completely independent in what it does, it is an agency that follows predicate offences."

Answering to question on the ED and Income Tax Department that these institutions have been used to go after sections of private capital but also civil societies, she said, "The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is CBI or any other agency and it is forced that ED comes into the picture."

"ED does not appear at first instance. There are instances which are so standing out and if ED goes there, it is because of some prima facie evidence in their hands and some of them have been covered by the media - the quantum of money seized, gold and jewellery seized. They have to act," she added.

Sitharaman also spoke about G20 challenges due to geopolitical tensions - and how India plans to navigate this environment.

"We had discussions with many G20 members, and during the meetings, the concern about this whole year - Indonesia has gone through a very difficult Presidency, even in this meeting I can say, none of the meetings - the Washington DC, G20 FMCGB couldn't come up with the communique at all." she said.

"All of them ended up coming up with some chair statements. I really applaud the officials of all delegations for the night-long work they have done to arrive at something. But, still, the communique was not possible at all," she said.

Reacting to India's Presidency of G20, Sitharaman said, "We are taking Presidentship at a time when there are a lot of challenges, we will have to work together with the membership to see how best we can navigate the whole thing."

The Finance Minister mentioned that World Bank has been a valuable partner of the G20 since its inception and India looks forward to closing collaboration with the World Bank during the upcoming G20 Presidency.