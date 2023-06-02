Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress implements all 5 election guarantees in Karnataka

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    The Congress party, which came to power in Karnataka promising five free guarantees, on Friday rolled out the schemes with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the Cabinet. 

    "We made 5 announcements and faced elections. We assured people by signing this guarantee scheme card. After the formation of the government, we had given in-principle consent to the implementation of the 5 guarantee schemes. In the cabinet meeting held today, we discussed the implementation of these five guarantees," the chief minister said.

     Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee schemes will be implemented without any caste, language or religious restrictions.

    Guarantee number 1: Griha Jyothi

    The scheme guarantees 200 units of free electricity to all. under this, an average is taken of how much electricity a family has used in 12 months. Another 10 per cent is added to the average to arrive at the calculation. For example, one may have spent 190 units in one month, and in another month they may have used 180 units of electricity. But the government will add 10 per cent more to his average unit consumption in 12 months. In this case, electricity will be free if there is an average of 200 units. 

    Guarantee No 2: Griha Lakshmi

    The Griha Lakshmi Yojana will be implemented from August 15. Siddaramaiah said that the government will deposit Rs 2000 rupees every month to the landlady on August 15. For this, the owner of the house needs to provide a bank account, an Aadhaar card and other documents. Siddaramaiah said that the house owner should apply online for the scheme. The money will be collected for BPL and APL card holders. Siddaramaiah said that Rs 2,000 will be collected for the head of a family.  Application is allowed from June 15 to July 15. 

    Guarantee number 3: Anna Bhagya

    As per this guarantee, the government will provide 10 kg of food grains. Foodgrains have already been distributed this month. Stating that there was no food storage in the state, Siddaramaiah said that 10 kg of food grains will be distributed to all BPL and Antyodaya cardholders from July 1. 

    Guarantee number 4: Shakti Yojana

    All women of the state, including students, can benefit from free bus travel from June 11. This scheme is applicable within the state of Karnataka. Women travel free in all buses except AC, sleeper and luxury buses. The scheme is not applicable to passengers travelling from the state to Tirupati. Women and students can travel free of charge from June 11. Siddharamaiah also announced free travel for women in BMTC buses. 

    Guarantee number 5: Yuvanidhi

    All graduates who have passed out in the current year and those who have completed vocational courses can avail Yuvanidhi scheme in which Rs 3,000 will be provided per month for 24 months for graduates and 2,000 rupees for diploma courses. This scheme will not continue for those who joined work within this period. This will be a scheme for unemployed youth. This scheme will benefit the young people who have not got a job after completing college and professional courses, Siddaramaiah said.

