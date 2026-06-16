Congress MP Imran Masood slammed the DMK for mocking Rahul Gandhi, telling them to 'save its own existence'. This follows a DMK mouthpiece article criticising Rahul's 'political immaturity' and Congress undermining INDIA bloc allies in state polls.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the DMK, saying the party should focus on its own political position instead of mocking his party leader Rahul Gandhi.

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Speaking to ANI, Masood said the DMK should "save its own existence" and avoid making remarks against Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Congress has always supported the Tamil Nadu-based party. "They should not mock Rahul Gandhi. He has shown that everything will be done under his leadership.It is the Congress which has always extended shoulder of support to the DMK.How is it backstabbing by us if the people didn't vote for you? So, do self-introspection, don't look at others. The fight is clear, it is Modi ji vs Rahul Gandhi," he told ANI.

DMK's Attack on Rahul Gandhi

The remarks came after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) escalated its attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi following the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, citing "political immaturity" and a lack of transparency as the core reasons behind growing resentment within the INDIA bloc.

In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', DMK hit out that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls. "In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP," the mouthpiece said.

It claimed that during the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, several prominent leaders expressed dissatisfaction with how the Congress manages its relationships and Rahul Gandhi was caught off-guard. "Rahul Gandhi apparently did not anticipate such criticism. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition unity against the BJP, Congress itself became the principal target of criticism. The responsibility for that lies with Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity and dishonesty," the DMK's mouthpiece said.

Tensions Over TN Assembly Polls

Tensions between the Congress and the DMK have heightened following Congress's decision to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after it emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (ANI)