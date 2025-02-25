Congress high command summons Kerala leaders for crucial meeting in Delhi amid internal disputes

The Congress high command has summoned senior Kerala leaders for a crucial meeting in Delhi on February 28 to address internal disputes and strategize for upcoming elections. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the meeting.

New Delhi: The Congress high command has called senior party leaders and representatives from Kerala for a crucial meeting in Delhi at 4:30 PM on February 28. The discussion will focus on resolving internal disputes within the state unit, strategizing for the upcoming local body and Assembly elections, and strengthening the party’s organizational structure.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, will be attending the meeting. The party leadership has already conveyed to Kerala leaders the importance of meticulous organizational preparations, emphasizing that both the local body elections this year and the Assembly polls in 2026 require a well-structured approach.

Amid ongoing discussions about the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, there is a growing public perception of internal differences within the party. However, Kerala Congress leaders remain firm in their stance that the leadership of the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) should remain unchanged, especially with two significant elections on the horizon. They believe that searching for a new KPCC president at this stage could weaken the party rather than strengthen it.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the controversy sparked by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent praise of the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government’s industrial development is unlikely to be a focal point in the upcoming meeting.

Shashi Tharoor’s controversial stance is reportedly driven by his perception of being sidelined by the Congress leadership ever since he contested for the AICC president post. He feels ignored by the party, both in legislative matters and organizational affairs. Tharoor has expressed dissatisfaction over not being given due consideration within the party.

According to sources, top leaders from both the BJP and CPM have initiated efforts to bring the discontented Tharoor closer to their respective camps. His recent moves, including publicly demanding that he be considered for the chief ministerial candidate position, have put the Congress leadership on the defensive.

Tharoor reportedly believes he is not given a fair opportunity in the Lok Sabha. While he was appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, he remains dissatisfied, as he has not been assigned a significant role in party affairs beyond being a member of the Working Committee. Additionally, he is deeply unhappy about being removed from the leadership of the Professionals’ Congress, an organization he founded.

