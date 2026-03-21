Congress names T Chalukumba AO as its candidate for the Koridang bye-election in Nagaland. The seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP's Imkong L Imchen. AO will contest against the late leader's son, BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen.

Congress on Saturday announced T Chalukumba AO as party candidate for the Koridang seat bye-election in Nagaland. "The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of T Chalukumba AO as Congress party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland from 28 Koridang-ST Constituency," the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland became vacant after the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen. T Chalukumba AO, who contested the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, will be contesting the bye-election against the late BJP leader's son Daochier I Imchen.

BJP Candidate Withdraws in Show of Solidarity

Earlier on March 20, the Nagaland BJP announced that the BJP State Council Member Imchainba Jamir has withdrawn his candidature and Imchen will be the party's candidate for the by-polls.

"In a significant show of party discipline and solidarity, Imchainba Jamir, BJP State Council Member and aspiring candidate, has officially announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming by-election. Reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the principles and ideology of the BJP, Shri Jamir has extended his full support to the party's official nominee, Daochier I Imchen. The announcement was made in the presence of the Hon'ble State BJP President, @YepthomiBen ji and senior party officials. Nagaland BJP commends Imchainba Jamir for his selflessness and dedication to the party's 'Nation First' vision," Nagaland BJP said in a statement on X.

Bye-Election Polling Dates Announced

Nagaland will hold the polling for the bye-election along with Goa, Karnataka, and Tripura, on April 9. Counting of votes for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4.

Karnataka Congress Discusses Davangere Bye-election

Meanwhile, Karnataka State in-charge and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting today to discuss the Davangere bye-election. Ministers Mallikarjuna, Zameer Ahmed, Bairati Suresh, MP Naseer Hussain, Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, MLAs Harris, Rizwan Harshad, State In-charge AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt, and Gopinathan were also present in the meeting. (ANI)