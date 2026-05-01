BJP's Locket Chatterjee claims TMC has accepted defeat in West Bengal by alleging EVM tampering. Trinamool released a video claiming unauthorised strong room access, while CM Mamata Banerjee affirmed confidence in winning, calling BJP's claims false.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee on Friday alleged that Trinamool Congress appears to have accepted defeat in the recently held Assembly polls and pointed out that by making allegations against BJP workers of possible ballot tampering, the ruling party in West Bengal was behaving like an Opposition party.

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TMC Alleges EVM Tampering, Vote Manipulation

Trinamool has released a video alleging unauthorised access to EVM strong rooms and claimed their representatives were denied entry. They have accused the opposition and the Election Commission of possible vote manipulation.

BJP Hits Back at Trinamool's Claims

On TMC's allegations, the BJP leader said, "This proves that the Government is going out of power, that a change is setting in. They have already admitted their defeat. So, TMC is behaving like the Opposition..."

On CM's video message, Locket Chatterjee said, "She will indeed say (that TMC will win), otherwise her workers will abandon her already. They have looted Bengal for 15 years. So, she is giving this message to build confidence."

In a self made video posted on X on April 30, Mamata Banerjee affirming confidence in the public and stated that the TMC will cross "226 in 2026" The CM appreciated the people of West Bengal for massive participation in the polling process, as the combined voter turnout of the two polling phases hit 92.67%. She further lambasted the BJP, accusing it of allegedly circulating false numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP's victory in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen questioned the decision to increase security outside strong rooms storing EVMs 48 hours after the conclusion of voting in the Assembly polls in the State. Sen said, "The EC should point out the TMC representative in the video shown. Every party's representative should be present there... If there was adequate security, then why did they increase the security after 48 hours."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday night visited a strongroom in Kolkata and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines. She claimed that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state.

Election Commission Clarifies Strong Rooms are 'Safe and Secure'

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has clarified that the EVMs strong rooms are "safe and secure" in response to TMC allegations, asserting that there is no "controversy" in the incident.

"No CCTV was turned off. CCTV footage of all 8 strong rooms there, 7 of EVMs and 1 of the postal ballot, is being telecast. Political parties' people can sit beyond the three-layer security and see this. They saw some movement around 4 pm when our staff was opening the postal ballot room as per the rules. As per the rule, all political parties were informed, and all candidates were informed by the RO (Returning Officer). They should have come here...After 4 pm, 3 candidates had come, and they saw everything that the EVMs' strong rooms were sealed while the postal ballot's strong room was open. The 3 then left," Agarwal told ANI.

"There will be no law and order situation. These things happen. The law and order situation is fine. Counting will be 100% neat and clean just like the elections were," he added.

The controversy erupted after the TMC alleged that the BJP "in active collusion" with the Election Commission "is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders" and said, "this is the murder of democracy in broad daylight." In a post on X, the TMC also shared a video, stating that "opening of ballot boxes" is gross electoral fraud.

The second and final phase of polling in West Bengal was held on April 29. The state saw a record 92.67% voter turnout. Votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)