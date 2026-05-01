Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore raised concerns with Rahul Gandhi about reduced apple import duty and the 'horticulture crisis' in Himachal Pradesh. He also criticised the Centre over inflation and demanded compensation for growers affected by hailstorms.

All India Congress Committee Spokesperson and Congress MLA from Theog, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, has raised concerns over the reduction in apple import duty and its impact on Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector before Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Kangra on Thursday. He also attacked the Centre over rising inflation and demanded compensation for growers affected by recent hailstorms.

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'Horticulture crisis' in Himachal Pradesh

While returning from Kangra after attending a Congress organisational workshop, Rathore said on Friday during a press conference that Himachal Pradesh is facing a "horticulture crisis" due to the alleged adverse and anti-farmer policies of the Union government. "There is a 'horticulture crisis' in Himachal Pradesh," he added. He also raises concerns related to the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He said the import duty on apples from New Zealand has been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent, which could adversely affect apple growers in hill states. "A reduction in import duty under the FTA will severely impact apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, as well as those in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir," Rathore said.

He stated that a detailed discussion lasting nearly four hours was held with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, during which the concerns of apple growers were conveyed. Rathore added that the Congress plans to raise the issue at the national level and that a delegation of orchardists will soon meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. "This is not just Himachal's issue, but concerns apple growers across the country. Unfortunately, the BJP's approach has been negative, and MPs from the state have failed to raise it effectively before the Centre," he said.

Concerns over LPG price hike

Rathore also criticised the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, calling it a move that would increase the financial burden on the public and lead to a rise in food prices. "The increase in commercial LPG prices will make food items costlier and eventually impact domestic consumers as well. In the coming time, even domestic LPG cylinder prices are likely to rise," he said.

Compensation demanded for hailstorm damage

The Congress leader further drew attention to the losses suffered by apple growers due to recent hailstorms in parts of the state. He urged the government to conduct an immediate assessment and provide compensation to affected farmers. "Farmers and orchardists are deeply worried due to weather-related damage. The government must compensate their losses and consider a moratorium on loan repayments taken by growers," Rathore said. (ANI)