The two-day National Summit on health concluded with deliberations on the 17th Common Review Mission (CRM) findings. It highlighted progress in primary healthcare and digital health while identifying areas for further strengthening.

The second and concluding day of the two-day National Summit on "Innovation and Inclusivity: Best Practices Shaping India's Health Future" witnessed in-depth technical deliberations centred on the findings of the 17th Common Review Mission (CRM), a cornerstone mechanism for independent, evidence-based assessment under the National Health Mission (NHM).

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First Day: A Platform for Peer Learning

The first day of the Summit focused on the presentation and dissemination of best practices and innovative interventions implemented by various States and Union Territories. These sessions provided a valuable platform for peer learning, showcasing scalable and replicable models across key thematic areas, including primary healthcare strengthening, digital health innovations, maternal and child health, and non-communicable disease management, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In addition, a series of presentations on new and ongoing initiatives of the Ministry were conducted to enhance awareness and facilitate better understanding among States/UTs. These sessions enabled stakeholders to align programmatic strategies with national priorities, while also supporting effective implementation at the field level.

Second Day: Deliberations on CRM Findings

The second and concluding day of the Summit featured comprehensive technical deliberations centred on the findings of the 17th Common Review Mission (CRM) under the National Health Mission (NHM). Structured presentations coordinated by the Ministry highlighted key observations emerging from CRM visits from 17 States and Union Territories, providing insights into health system performance, service delivery mechanisms, and governance practices.

The CRM findings reflected encouraging progress in several priority areas, including the operationalisation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the expansion of comprehensive primary healthcare services, and the increased adoption of digital health solutions. Notable improvements were observed in the delivery of maternal and child health services, screening and management of non-communicable diseases, and the use of teleconsultation platforms to enhance access to care, the release stated.

Areas for Further Strengthening

The deliberations also provided an opportunity to identify areas where further strengthening could enhance service delivery outcomes. Discussions highlighted the importance of continued efforts towards optimising human resource deployment, ensuring the availability of essential drugs and diagnostics, and enhancing the reach of healthcare services in remote and underserved regions. Emphasis was also laid on improving data quality and leveraging digital platforms for real-time monitoring and evidence-based decision-making. Strengthening referral systems, enhancing supportive supervision, and promoting community participation were identified as key enablers for sustaining gains and improving health outcomes.

The Ministry underscored the importance of documenting and scaling up best practices observed during CRM visits, with a focus on adaptability and contextual relevance. States and Union Territories were encouraged to continue adopting innovative, data-driven approaches and to strengthen intra- and inter-state knowledge sharing.

Closing Remarks and The Way Forward

In her closing remarks, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, NHM, Aradhna Patnaik, appreciated the significant progress made by States and Union Territories in achieving short-term priorities under the National Health Mission, and emphasised the need to now progressively orient efforts towards medium- and long-term health system goals.

She highlighted the importance of aligning ongoing interventions with the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030, underscoring the need for sustained, outcome-oriented planning and implementation.

She further stressed that while digital health initiatives are transforming service delivery, it is essential to ensure that no beneficiary, particularly the most vulnerable, is inconvenienced due to digitalisation. In this regard, she emphasised the need for continuous sensitisation and capacity building of frontline health workers to ensure inclusive and user-friendly service delivery.

Drawing attention to operational challenges observed across States, she also highlighted the importance of strengthening biomedical waste management systems as a critical area requiring focused attention to ensure safe and compliant healthcare practices. She further noted the significance of the key initiatives launched during the Summit, and called upon States/UTs to effectively operationalise these interventions to maximise their impact at the ground level.

Underscoring the way forward, she emphasised the need to sustain the momentum generated through the Summit by fostering continuous learning, strengthening cross-state collaboration, and scaling up best practices in a context-specific and sustainable manner.

The Common Review Mission teams were also facilitated by the Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, Smt. Aradhna Patnaik to carry out their assessment responsibilities in a comprehensive and effective manner.

The Summit concluded with a reaffirmation of the Government's commitment to cooperative federalism and continuous system strengthening, with the CRM serving as a critical instrument for fostering learning, accountability, and informed policy action. The deliberations on the concluding day reinforced the collective resolve to build a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready public health system that is responsive to the evolving healthcare needs of the population. (ANI)