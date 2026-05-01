Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved projects worth Rs 1,252 crore for Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations and various development initiatives, aiming to strengthen infrastructure, disaster management, and drinking water supply systems.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved projects worth Rs 1,252 crore for the preparations of Kumbh Mela 2027 as well as for various development initiatives. These decisions are expected to significantly strengthen infrastructure, improve disaster management systems, and enhance arrangements related to drinking water supply and flood protection, according to a release from CMO.

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Key Infrastructure Projects

In addition, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme of the Planning Department, the CM has approved Rs 115 crore for the redevelopment of Triveni Ghat under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project, and Rs 69.06 crore for the North Har Ki Pauri development under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor Project.

Furthermore, under Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, approval has been granted for a Rs 6 crore project to replace the pumping water supply scheme for pipeline laying and distribution in Haridwar. Another Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and improvement of existing roads in the Har Ki Pauri, Kankhal, and Gaurishankar areas in the Bahadrabad block of Haridwar district. Additionally, Rs 99 lakh has been approved for line shifting works by the electricity department.

Adi Kailash Yatra Commences

As the sacred Adi Kailash Yatra has started on Friday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state is fully prepared and all arrangements are in place for a smooth journey. Adi Kailash, located at an altitude of 5,945m in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, is often visited alongside Om Parvat.

Calling the day "auspicious', CM Dhami said, "The pilgrimage to Adi Kailash and Parvati Kund also commenced today... Since the Prime Minister visited Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Gunji, Jageshwar Dham, and Pithoragarh in 2023, the number of visitors has increased manifold. Last year, more than 600,000 devotees visited Jageshwar Dham, and we expect that figure to rise this year. Similarly, Adi Kailash, which previously saw only a few hundred visitors annually, reached a record of over 40,000 people last year. Our Chardham Yatra is currently underway; in just 17 days, nearly 5,00,000 pilgrims have visited... We are improving infrastructure across all religious sites, including the Dola pilgrimage route, Jageshwar Dham, Bagnath, Purnagiri Maiya, and the shrines of Maa Barahi. We are striving to ensure every district's holy sites are equipped with modern amenities... our state is fully prepared and all arrangements are in place for a smooth journey." (ANI)