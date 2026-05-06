Congress leader Sama Rammohan Reddy said they are happy to extend support to TVK chief Vijay to form the new government in Tamil Nadu. The move comes as Vijay's TVK fell short of a majority by ten seats and has now sought Congress's support.

Congress leader Sama Rammohan Reddy on Wednesday said that they are happy to extend their support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in forming the new government in Tamil Nadu.

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Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the results have proven that South India, especially Tamil Nadu and Keralam will not fall prey to the "hatred politics of the BJP." Reddy said, "Congratulations to the TVK chief Vijay, who is likely to take oath tomorrow as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. We are happy to extend our support to TVK and contribute to his post. Once again, it is proven that the entire Tamil Nadu is against the ideology of the BJP... it is a strong signal that South India, especially. Tamil Nadu and Kerala will not fall prey to the hatred politics of the BJP."

Congress Vows Support for Secular Government

Meanwhile, Congress has said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government, and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state. The remarks came amid hectic political activity in the state to form the next government. TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay, which made a spectacular debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, fell short of a majority by ten seats.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that Vijay had reached out to Congress and sought support to form the government. The Congress had directed its Tamil Nadu unit to take a final decision, keeping in mind the spirit of the electoral verdict.

"TVK President Thiru Vijay has requested the Indian National Congress for support to form a Government in Tamil Nadu. He has spoken about drawing inspiration from Perumthalaivar Kamaraj as well, in his political mission. The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government that is committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"The INC is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the Govt of Tamil Nadu in any manner. Accordingly, the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Thiru Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict," he added.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. Congress, which contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance, won five seats. (ANI)