    Congress 'palayan' continues, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits

    Congress exits continue, former UPA-era Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits party
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
    Dealing yet another blow to the Congress in the middle of the five state assembly elections, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has resigned from the party.

    In his letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said that he would be best able to subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold given the present circumstances.

    Stating that he had given a good amount of thought before ending his 46-year-long association with the Congress, Kumar said he hope to proactively pursue public causes 'inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters'.

    In his last post on Twitter, on February 13, Kumar had slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks regarding Rahul Gandhi's paternity. Calling the remarks shameful beyond words, he had termed it as a new low in political discourse and told Sarma to publicly apologize to the nation and atone for his unpardonable words by quitting his office.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
