Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here

    The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has extensively campaigned for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022. According to many reports, the main battle in the upcoming elections will be between the ruling BJP and AAP, while Congress will come in the third place when the results are announced.

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its 11th list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections on Monday. So far, the party has announced a total of 130 candidates.

    According to the announcement, BT Maheshwari will contest from Gandhidham, MK Bombadiya from Danta, and Ramesh Nabhani from Palanpur. Mukesh Thakkar to contest from Kankrej, Lalji Thakor and Rajendrasinh Parmar from Radhanpur and Modasa, respectively. Rahul Bhuva to contest from Rajkot East, Dinesh Joshi from Rajkot West, and Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana to contest from Kutyiana. From Botad Umesh Makwana, Dharmik Malaviya from Olpad, and Alpesh Kathiriya from Varachha Road. 

     

    The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has extensively campaigned for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022. According to many reports, the main battle in the upcoming elections will be between the ruling BJP and AAP, while Congress will come in the third place when the results are announced.

    On November 5, the AAP named 21 candidates. Former TV anchor and journalist Isudan Gadhvi have been named the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat. So far, Gadhvi has not been fielded from any Assembly seat. According to reports, the AAP CM candidate may run from the Saurashtra region's Jam Khambhalia seat.

    The Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, according to the Election Commission. The results of the Gujarat elections will be announced on December 8.

    Gujarat has 182 Legislative Assembly seats. In the first phase, 89 Assembly constituencies will vote, and 93 in the second.

    Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for

    Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: 10 factors to play key role as EC announces poll schedule

    Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: Check full list of constituency-wise polling dates here

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback AJR

    Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback

    Delhi air quality improves schools to reopen from November 9 work from home ends ban on construction work partially lifted gcw

    Delhi air quality improves; schools to reopen from Nov 9, WFH ends, ban on construction partially lifted

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat High Court seeks report from state government within a week AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat High Court seeks report from state government within a week

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Women and religion at core of BJP and Congress poll strategy - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Women and religion at core of BJP and Congress poll strategy

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets big relief from Supreme Court in mining lease case; check details AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets big relief from Supreme Court in mining lease case; check details

    Recent Stories

    Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback AJR

    Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Know the history importance and significance of Gurpurab sacred day RBA

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

    Delhi air quality improves schools to reopen from November 9 work from home ends ban on construction work partially lifted gcw

    Delhi air quality improves; schools to reopen from Nov 9, WFH ends, ban on construction partially lifted

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final - Shane Watson-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final' - Shane Watson

    Twitter Blue to launch in India in less than a month confirms Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter Blue to launch in India in 'less than a month', confirms Elon Musk

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon