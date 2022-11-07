Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has extensively campaigned for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022. According to many reports, the main battle in the upcoming elections will be between the ruling BJP and AAP, while Congress will come in the third place when the results are announced.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its 11th list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections on Monday. So far, the party has announced a total of 130 candidates.

According to the announcement, BT Maheshwari will contest from Gandhidham, MK Bombadiya from Danta, and Ramesh Nabhani from Palanpur. Mukesh Thakkar to contest from Kankrej, Lalji Thakor and Rajendrasinh Parmar from Radhanpur and Modasa, respectively. Rahul Bhuva to contest from Rajkot East, Dinesh Joshi from Rajkot West, and Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana to contest from Kutyiana. From Botad Umesh Makwana, Dharmik Malaviya from Olpad, and Alpesh Kathiriya from Varachha Road.

On November 5, the AAP named 21 candidates. Former TV anchor and journalist Isudan Gadhvi have been named the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat. So far, Gadhvi has not been fielded from any Assembly seat. According to reports, the AAP CM candidate may run from the Saurashtra region's Jam Khambhalia seat.

The Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, according to the Election Commission. The results of the Gujarat elections will be announced on December 8.

Gujarat has 182 Legislative Assembly seats. In the first phase, 89 Assembly constituencies will vote, and 93 in the second.

