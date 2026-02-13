Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla defended Rahul Gandhi after BJP's Nishikant Dubey demanded the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership. Dubey accused Gandhi of unethical conduct, while Aujla asserted Gandhi has always been responsible in Parliament.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey's demand to cancel Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's membership, asserting that Gandhi has always conducted himself responsibly in Parliament and raised issues affecting youth, farmers, and labourers without using unparliamentary language. Speaking to ANI, Aujla said, "Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the country's youth, farmers, labourers, and everyone. In whatever debates in parliament in which Rahul Gandhi participated, he hasn't even used a single abusive word and never used unparliamentary language. It is our right to raise questions. They should answer. Instead of answering, they put forward Nishikant Dubey and others. But we are unaffected by this."

BJP MP Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

This comes after BJP MP Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Rahul Gandhi's "unethical conduct" following his recent speech in Parliament. In the letter, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the alleged misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the "thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within". He alleged that Gandhi is an active member of the "Ford Foundation," which is a very notorious organisation, further claiming that it funds all of Gandhi's lavish foreign travels.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said he moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the country. Dubey is seeking termination of the Congress MP's parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader from contesting elections. "I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey said.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Govt

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Narendra Modi government to "bring a privilege motion" against him, asserting his commitment to fighting for farmers. His remarks come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".