Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated the opposition "defeated the delimitation bill," calling it discriminatory against South India. He credited Rahul Gandhi for leading the movement and said his visit would strengthen the secular alliance in Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday said the opposition had "defeated the delimitation bill" in Parliament, calling it discriminatory against South, East and Northeast India, and linked Rahul Gandhi's Tamil Nadu visit to strengthening the secular progressive alliance. He said the gazette notification for the Women's Reservation Act came on April 16 and called the delimitation exercise biased.

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While speaking to ANI, Tagore said, "It will have a huge effect in Tamil Nadu because we are able to defeat the delimitation bill. This is not a woman's reservation bill. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. It is a notified act now. We all know that the gazette notification came on the 16th, when the Prime Minister spoke two days before. Therefore, we have defeated the delimitation bill. He further alleged that the delimitation proposal was "discriminatory" towards states in South India, as well as regions in the East and Northeast. Tagore also credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leading the opposition to the proposed exercise, saying his role was significant in building resistance against it, adding that Gandhi enjoys strong support in Tamil Nadu and is "treated like a family member." He further stated that his visit would strengthen the Secular Progressive Alliance in the state. His remarks come ahead of Tamil Nadu going to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The contest is primarily between the DMK-led SPA, which includes the Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the NDA, led by AIADMK along with the BJP and PMK. "The Delimitation bill was a discriminatory bill against South India, East of India, North East of India. And Rahul Gandhi ji leading that movement to defeat the delimitation bill is a very important thing. And Rahul Gandhi ji in Tamil Nadu has been loved and respected and he has been treated as one of our family members. Therefore, Rahul ji's visit is going to strengthen the secular progressive alliance. And we are all... it's going to be a very important day for Congress and secular progressive alliance in Tamil Nadu," he added.

On Women's Reservation and Delimitation

After the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha during the special Parliament sitting, the Congress MP stated that women across the country are aware and cannot be misled. He alleged that the government was creating "drama" around the issue, asserting that the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed in 2023 and notified recently. He claimed that delays in its implementation were due to procedural hurdles such as the census and delimitation process. He further stated that if the process is carried out sincerely, women's reservation could be implemented by the 2029 general elections, with constituencies redrawn after delimitation. Tagore said, "Women of India are clever. The sisters and mothers of India are clever. They can't be cheated the way RSS and BJP want to do it. Whatever drama they wanted to do it with Amit Shah, Modi and others, they all know that the bill was passed in 2023, and it was notified two days before. In implementation, they put blockades. And the census is in progress, and the caste census will be taken. After 27, delimitation can be done, and then the states will have the rights and OBC women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women will be in parliament. 170 members can be in the parliament of 543, and we all see that happening in 2029. If, sincerely, Modi is working for it. If his intention is for women's rights, it can be done in 2029 as the survey will get concluded in 27, 28, there can be a delimitation, and 29, the parliament seats can be redrawn with the seats that whichever state has."

Tagore alleges 'conspiracies' by BJP, RSS

He also accused the BJP and RSS of institutional capture, claiming that individuals with differing ideologies have entered key systems. He further accused the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being involved in "conspiracies," asserting that the Congress would counter and defeat them. Tagore said, "We all know that. We all know how every institution has been captured by the RSS. People from different natures have entered into different kinds of institutions in India. And we will fight it out. There are a few honest persons in every system, and we hope that this system will also be fought, and the Congress party is very clear that Rahul Gandhi ji is the son of India, and we are all proud of. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of India, and we all stand with him. These kinds of conspiracies always exist with RSS and BJP and Amit Shah, and we will also defeat those conspiracies."

Bill fails to pass in Lok Sabha

His remarks come amid an intensifying political standoff between the ruling BJP-led government and opposition parties over the failed legislation, which was linked to the implementation of women's reservation through a delimitation exercise. The bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that the Constitution Amendment Bill had not been passed. Following the outcome, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would not proceed with the remaining two interlinked bills. The BJP has accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties like Congress, TMC, and others prevented the passage of the bill and warned of political consequences. (ANI)